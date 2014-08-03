Gamecocks' Mike Davis discusses possible early NFL draft entry

If South Carolina running back Mike Davis has another strong season, coach Steve Spurrier sees the star junior leaving college early for the NFL next year.
Davis himself?
He was largely mum on the subject Sunday, but left no doubt about what his primary consideration will be when it's time to make a decision.
"I haven't given it any thought. It's always about helping my family," Davis said, per Gamecocks beat writer Josh Kendall.
After posting 1,183 yards last season, Davis is the leading returning rusher in the SEC East. He's also added some weight, reaching 225 pounds for the upcoming season, and is as strong a candidate as there is to lead the entire league in rushing for 2014. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks views Davis as one of the top 10 college rushers to watch in '14.
Davis will also benefit from what might be the SEC's top offensive line at South Carolina, including a dominant left side featuring a pair of All-SEC candidates in left tackle Corey Robinson and left guard A.J. Cann.