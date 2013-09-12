Gabe Holmes could miss rest of season with injured wrist

Purdue's Gabe Holmes, one of the top dozen senior tight ends in the nation, will miss at least Saturday's game against Notre Dame with an injured wrist.
Holmes was hurt during practice Tuesday, and coach Darrell Hazell said on his radio show Thursday that Holmes could miss the rest of the season. Hazell also said on his show that he has met with Holmes, who has not redshirted, about the possibility of returning next season if he indeed misses the rest of this season.
Holmes (6-feet-5, 243 pounds) leads Purdue with nine receptions (but for only 69 yards) this season. He had 25 catches and two touchdowns last season.
Junior Justin Sinz (6-4, 248), who has three receptions, will move into the starting lineup.
Holmes, who played for prep powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, is a good athlete who runs well (he has been clocked as fast as 4.68 in the 40). He has suffered, stats-wise, by playing with quarterbacks who struggled to consistently produce in the passing game.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.