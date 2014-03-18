FSU WR Kelvin Benjamin 17 pounds overweight

Florida State wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin had a strong pro day Tuesday and -- according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt -- might have helped solidify himself as a potential first-round pick in the NFL draft.
But the good news for Benjamin wasn't without its damper.
Benjamin weighed in at 242 pounds, and told tallahassee.com that he's 17 pounds heavier than where several NFL clubs would like to see him.
"They have what they want receivers to be, about 225," Benjamin said. "It wouldn't hurt if I dropped this weight and got down to 225. I think I would be faster, be more deadly."
That's not an insiginificant amount of weight, and Benjamin was actually two pounds heavier Tuesday than he was at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. Given that Benjamin did only the vertical jump, short shuttle and position drills at the pro day, and stood on his other combine numbers, it's a fair presumption that he has no plans for a subsequent pro day workout. That means if he's going to show NFL teams a slimmer, trimmer look prior to the draft, he'll have to do in it private meetings/workouts with individual clubs.
Still, Benjamin carried the weight well at the pro day and, if only a few clubs mentioned a concern about his weight, most others more than likely see no issue.
The last thing he wants, though, is for one of the teams concerned to be looking for a wide receiver in the latter part of the first round, where he is most favorably projected to be chosen.