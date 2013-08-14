FSU to use James Wilder, Devonta Freeman in same backfield

Published: Aug 14, 2013 at 04:50 AM

Florida State junior tailbacks Devonta Freeman and James Wilder Jr. combined for 1,300 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, when they shared time with then-senior Chris Thompson, who was the team's leading rusher.

This season, in what he calls an effort to "get your best people on the field," Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher said he will play Freeman and Wilder in the same backfield.

Lonnie Pryor started at fullback for FSU last season, but he was a senior. Besides, Fisher said the blocking provided by "traditional" fullbacks in most offenses today isn't like it used to be, so he's not worried about not having a fullback in certain instances.

"Lonnie was such a tremendous cut-blocker and edge blocker," Fisher told the Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat. "But not many of those blocks were truly ... right-down-the-pipe, hit-you-right-in-the-mouth block. Those days are over with. There's not many of those blocks going on today in football. And so it's about creating and getting the best people on the field."

Freeman, who ran for 660 yards and eight scores in 2012, likes the idea of playing with Wilder in the same backfield.

"It's just going to keep the defense more balanced," he told the Democrat. "They're going to have to play fair. They won't be able to cheat to one side."

Freeman led the team in rushing with 579 yards as a true freshman in 2011 and was second last season with 660 yards. Freeman is quicker than Wilder, and while he lacks elite speed, Freeman (5-feet-9, 203 pounds) usually can turn the corner.

Wilder (6-2, 229) has run for 795 yards and 12 TDs in his first two seasons. He is a tough, physical runner who isn't a shifty guy; instead, he runs over people. Wilder has developed into a competent receiver, which is a question for Freeman.

Neither has dealt with a heavy workload. In 26 career games, Wilder has had double-digit carries just six times. Freeman has had as many as 15 carries four times in 26 games, and three of those contests came in 2011.

There also are high hopes at tailback for redshirt freshman Mario Pender and true freshman Ryan Green; both have good speed and are considered big-play threats.

Whomever is at tailback will run behind what should be the best offensive line in the ACC. In addition, FSU is going to have a first-time starter at quarterback in redshirt freshman Jameis Winston, so it seems likely Fisher leans heavily on his rushing attack, at least early in the season.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 