FSU's Travis Rudolph makes big impact with kind gesture

As Florida State's top wide receiver, Travis Rudolph is used to making people cheer thousands at a time at Doak Campbell Stadium. But in making one mother cheer on Tuesday, the Seminoles junior drew the attention of thousands for his actions off the field.
Rudolph was among a group of FSU players visiting a middle school and found a student, Bo Paske, eating lunch alone. He sat down and shared lunch with Paske, who has Autism. His mother, Leah Paske, posted a heart-warming account of the moment via Facebook:
"I'm not sure what exactly made this incredibly kind man share a lunch table with my son, but I'm happy to say that it will not soon be forgotten," she wrote. "This is one day I didn't have to worry if my sweet boy ate lunch alone, because he sat across from someone who is a hero in many eyes.
"Travis Rudolph thank you so much, you made this momma exceedingly happy, and have made us fans for life!"
As of Wednesday afternoon, the post had been shared nearly 10,000 times.
"I feel like God makes everything happen for a reason. I didn't even know he had Autism. He seemed like a normal kid to me. He's still normal, but I didn't even know he had that," Rudolph said on Wednesday. "To find that (out), it's heartbreaking that he's even in that situation, but I'm praying for him."
Kudos to Rudolph for his good deed.