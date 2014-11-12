FSU's Karlos Williams won't be charged in domestic battery case

The alleged victim in a domestic battery case has declined to press charges against Florida State running back Karlos Williams, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. Instead, she has sought assistance from a victim advocate, per the Tallahassee Democrat.
"I have decided to not press any charges or make any statements regarding the issue. I will, however, take help from victims advocate to help me (withdraw) from school and start a new beginning with my life," the woman wrote in an email to the investigator. "Thank you for your concern, this is my own person decision that I have thought about for a few days, would be best for me and my kids."
Williams found himself a part of two separate criminal investigations earlier this season, one for the domestic violence case, the other for his alleged involvement in a robbery. Authorities haven't charged Williams in either case, though, and his playing status with FSU coach Jimbo Fisher has remained unchanged.
Williams leads the Seminoles in rushing with 520 yards on 119 carries.
As a senior, Williams will be eligible for the 2015 NFL Draft and will likely be asked plenty of questions about both cases by NFL clubs if he receives an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine in February.