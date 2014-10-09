FSU's Jimbo Fisher expects Rashad Greene to play Saturday

Florida State wide receiver Rashad Greene, who suffered a concussion in the first half of last weekend's win over Wake Forest, returned to practice Wednesday, and FSU coach Jimbo Fisher indicated Thursday that he expects Greene to play Saturday against Syracuse.
Greene has not yet been cleared by doctors to return, though.
Greene, who has been compared to the Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown by one AFC personnel executive, missed the second half of the win over Wake Forest after suffering the concussion late in the first half.
Greene (6-foot, 180 pounds) is listed as the starter on FSU's weekly depth chart.
Greene is the team leader in receptions with 37; next-most is 16 by Jesus "Bobo" Wilson, who would be asked to step up if Greene can't go, and no other wide receiver has more than sophomore Kermit Whitfield's seven. Whitfield, senior Scooter Haggins and true freshmen Travis Rudolph and Ermon Lane would see more time if Greene doesn't play.
FSU will be without starting center Austin Barron, who seems likely to miss the rest of the season with a broken arm, and starting tailback Karlos Williams, who has an ankle injury. Redshirt sophomore Mario Pender will start in place of Williams.
Greene has 209 career receptions, for 25 touchdowns; he is four catches shy of breaking the school record for receptions. Ron Sellers, who played for FSU from 1966-68, currently holds the record with 212. Greene also is seven TD catches away from breaking the school record in that category; the current leader is Peter Warrick (1996-99), with 31.
