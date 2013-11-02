FSU's Jameis Winston throws one TD pass vs. Miami

Published: Nov 02, 2013 at 04:51 PM
Jameis-Winston-tos-131102.jpg
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Florida State's Jameis Winston had what was, for him, a pedestrian performance Saturday night against Miami, but it didn't matter as the Seminoles blasted the Hurricanes, 41-14.

Winston threw for 325 yards, his fifth 300-yard game of the season, but he had just one TD pass, his lowest total of the season. He also tossed two interceptions, his fifth and sixth of the season. But Florida State got two rushing touchdowns apiece from tailbacks Devonta Freeman and James Wilder Jr. to cruise in a battle of top-10 teams.

Winston seemed to have trouble seeing the signals from the sideline, but if he had vision issues, it didn't impact his accuracy: He was 21 of 29 (72.4 percent), his third-best completion percentage of the season. He also ran for 28 yards on six carries; it was his second-best rushing performance of the season.

Winston completed four passes covering at least 22 yards, and his longest pass, a 49-yarder, came on a screen to Freeman, who scored on the play. Freeman entered the game with just seven receptions, but he had five Saturday as Winston seemed content taking what Miami gave him and not forcing it deep. Just 11 of his completions went to wide receivers.

FSU finished with 514 total yards and was 10-of-15 on third downs.

Winston has thrown for 2,502 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

