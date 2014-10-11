FSU's Jameis Winston throws for 317 yards in win over Syracuse

Jameis Winston threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as Florida State cruised past Syracuse 38-20 a day after FSU announced that Winston faces a student honor code hearing.
Winston threw two TD passes in the second quarter to lift FSU to a 24-6 halftime lead; his final TD pass of the day came in the third quarter for a 31-6 lead that ended any intrigue.
"It's not about distractions," Winston told reporters afterward. "It's about Florida State football."
FSU coach Jimbo Fisher said he wasn't surprised Winston and his teammates weren't bothered by the news that Winston faced a school hearing.
"This was status quo for what we've been doing and we knew this was coming," Fisher said. "Our guys eliminate those things, control what they can control, and that's playing ball."
Winston -- who rarely saw any pressure -- finished 30-of-36, which set a career-high for completions; the 36 attempts were the fourth-most of his career, and each of the top four have come this season. In addition, his 83.3 completion percentage was tied for the third-highest in his career and was his best of the season.
FSU has won 22 in a row overall -- the sixth-longest win streak in the FBS ranks in the past 20 seasons -- and 19 consecutive ACC games. Winston also has thrown a TD pass in 19 consecutive games, and he now has 35 TD passes and 11 picks in ACC play. It was his 10th career 300-yard day.
Florida State senior wide receiver Rashad Greene had six catches for 107 yards; in the process, he became the school's career receptions leader with 215, passing Ron Sellers (212 from 1966-68). Greene, who has been compared to Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown, has had four 100-yard games this season.
FSU tight end Nick O'Leary -- perhaps the best senior at his position in the nation -- had a career-high eight catches, for 97 yards and a touchdown. He has 83 career receptions, a school record for a tight end.
Florida State plays host to Notre Dame next week in a game with huge playoff implications.
