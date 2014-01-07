FSU's Jameis Winston responds to critics of postgame interview

Jameis Winston took to Twitter on Tuesday with a message for critics of his postgame interview after leading Florida State to a win over Auburn to claim the BCS national championship.
It don't mean a thing because the Seminoles have that ring.
Winston, who finished his redshirt freshman season and celebrated his 20th birthday on Monday, delivered an excitable, occasionally rambling interview moments after throwing a game-winning 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin that gave Florida State.
Dee Dee Bonner, mother of Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, posted "Am I listening to English?" on her Twitter account during Winston's interview before deleting the tweet.
Winston had the media absolutely captivated in the run-up to the title game with his engaging, occasionally goofy way of responding to the enormous throng of press. With that demeanor, Winston seems more than ready for handling the intense spotlight leading into next season at Florida State and eventually in the NFL.