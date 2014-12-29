FSU's Jameis Winston: I'm better than anyone in rough times

Published: Dec 29, 2014 at 05:55 AM

LOS ANGELES -- On his way to a national championship and Heisman Trophy a season ago, Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston displayed remarkable poise, anticipation and command of the Seminoles offense. It was enough to cause a number of scouts to label him a future No. 1 overall pick someday after having so much success as just a redshirt freshman.

» Tracking underclassmen intentions for 2015 NFL Draft

Winston's 2015 season, however, has been nothing but a roller coaster and a stark departure from his form just a few months ago. He's flashed that same talent from last season in a number of comeback wins to keep his team undefeated but has also seen his touchdown-to-interception ratio drop from 40:10 all the way down to 24:17 this season.

That's one reason why Winston earned only passing mention for this year's Heisman Trophy and has been overshadowed, to an extent, by his counterpart at Oregon in Marcus Mariota. Winston isn't hiding from the mistakes he made on the field this week in talking to Rose Bowl media, though -- he's addressing them head on.

"I'm not going to blame none of my guys. I forced a lot of passes this year, but it's a learning thing," Winston said. "It's not about you playing when everything is going good, it's how you react when things are going bad and not going your way. The fact that I have tremendous teammates that help me overcome all the turnovers that I have this year just makes me smile."

Winston (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) said his forced throws were due not to the young receivers who were worked into FSU's rotation this year or breakdowns in protection, but rather because he simply believed in his talent. That's what makes Winston's future NFL evaluation so intriguing when comparing and contrasting his two years in Tallahassee -- there are few quarterbacks who are more confident in their arm and ability to fit the ball in tight windows.

» Predicting winners for every CFB bowl game

"I measure myself by the win column. When you do those things, like in the Florida game and I had four interceptions -- three in the first quarter -- we still pulled that game off," Winston said. "Those guys don't see me with my head down. I said we're still going to win the game. I know I messed up, but I'm going to come through in the clutch.

"I know when the time gets rough, I think I'm better than anybody in a hard time than anyone in the country."

Florida State is certainly counting on that in case it falls behind once again in its semifinal matchup against Oregon on New Year's Day.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW