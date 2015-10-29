FSU's Dalvin Cook to miss Syracuse game with ankle injury

Running back Dalvin Cook is one of six Florida State players who will miss Saturday's game against Syracuse because of an injury, marking the first missed game of the season for the star sophomore and leaving the Seminoles without their top two rushers.
Cook, who recently overcame a hamstring injury, hasn't practiced this week and was wearing an ankle brace at practice Thursday, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
"Has nothing to do with the hamstring," Fisher said. "His hamstring is actually healed up. But he'll be out for the game. Hopefully he'll be ready to go by next week."
Hopefully for Fisher, indeed.
The Seminoles face Clemson on the road next week with the ACC Atlantic Division lead at stake. Cook has rushed for 1,037 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, his second year in a row to pass the 1,000-yard mark. According to the Democrat, FSU also will be without backup running back Mario Pender, linebacker Terrance Smith, offensive linemen Cole Minshew and Derrick Kelly, and cornerback Marcus Lewis.
Even without Cook, FSU shouldn't have too much trouble beating a Syracuse team on a four-game losing streak. His availability for the Clemson game, however, will be much more of a concern for the Seminoles.