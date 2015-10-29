FSU's Dalvin Cook to miss Syracuse game with ankle injury

The Seminoles face Clemson on the road next week with the ACC Atlantic Division lead at stake. Cook has rushed for 1,037 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, his second year in a row to pass the 1,000-yard mark. According to the Democrat, FSU also will be without backup running back Mario Pender, linebacker Terrance Smith, offensive linemen Cole Minshew and Derrick Kelly, and cornerback Marcus Lewis.