FSU's Cam Erving thriving at center, happy wherever in NFL

The fact that the transition has been effortless on the field though may be because it's nothing new for Erving. He played in every game in 2011 at defensive tackle before transitioning to offense the following spring. Though he notes it's still sometimes disconcerting to look down and then back up before snapping the ball while seeing something totally different from the defense, Erving's veteran presence and high-level play since moving inside has been key to the team keeping its 29-game win-streak alive this year.