FSU's 2014 title hopes will be affected by draft decisions

Offensive line: Center Bryan Stork is a senior who should be one of the first three or four players drafted at his position. But the lineman with the most long-term upside is junior tackle Cameron Erving (6-6, 320), who has played offense for just two years after starting out as a run-stuffing defensive tackle. His loss would be a big hit on the left side. Junior guards Tre Jackson and Josue Matias also are said to be thinking about turning pro, but both still have some developing to do. Erving and Stork were FSU's two best linemen this fall; having to replace both would mean there would be an unavoidable drop-off. If Erving and the two guards return, FSU will have one of the nation's top three or four lines next fall.