FSU QB Jameis Winston laughs off Rose Bowl loss on Twitter

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston did not have his best game in Thursday's Rose Bowl, as his team was blown out by Oregon in the first ever College Football Playoff semifinal. However, the Heisman Trophy winner isn't moping around after suffering his first loss as the Seminoles' starting quarterback.
Winston took to social media for the first time since July -- shortly before FSU's fall camp started --after the Rose Bowl loss to laugh off the loss as only he can while reaffirming his love for the teammates that helped the team win 29 consecutive games.
The redshirt sophomore is three years out of high school and eligible for the 2015 NFL Draft. Though there has been plenty of speculation that he has played his final game in a Florida State uniform, Winston seemed to dismiss talk that he would turn pro early during his postgame press conference. Winston told reporters that he was looking forward to playing baseball for Florida State this spring.
The deadline for underclassmen like Winston to declare for the draft is less than two weeks away, as players have until Jan. 15 to file for early entry.