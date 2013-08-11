FSU QB Jameis Winston avoiding 'Manziel disease' like plague

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher hasn't said for sure that redshirt freshman Jameis Winston is his starting quarterback, but media folks everywhere sure hope Fisher gives the nod to Winston soon.
FSU had its annual football media day Sunday, and Winston handled the assembled reporters like a veteran and got off a few great one-liners. Among them:
-- Winston was asked about Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel's off-field issues; a reporter referred to the problems as "Manziel disease." Winston's response: "If I ever get Manziel disease, I want all of you to smack me in the head with your microphones."
-- A white reporter asked Winston about his outgoing personality. The response from Winston, who is black: "I could make you feel comfortable in a black church."
-- Winston loves to snack on cheese balls (think Cheetos, but round). He was asked if he would give up a national championship for a lifetime supply of cheeseballs. Winston: "I would not. But I'm going to get some cheeseballs anyway."
Winston (6-feet-4, 227 pounds) was a national top-20 prospect and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback out of Hueytown (Ala.) High in the 2012 recruiting cycle. Winston, who is an excellent baseball player, redshirted last season and is expected to beat out sophomore Jacob Coker, also a native Alabaman, for the starting spot.
Winston, who has gained about 35 pounds since signing with FSU, played in the spread in high school, and has a strong arm and good running ability. He looked good in the spring and has the needed physical tools. He already has proved he can win news conferences; now he just has to prove he can win on the field.
