FSU prospect's 'Mamba Mode' quote gets Kobe Bryant's approval

He was a hero, though, and with scouts representing half the NFL credentialed to attend the game in person, the FSU senior's heroics came well-timed. Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly, a top draft prospect himself, couldn't get away from Walker's pressure and finished the game with three interceptions. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein rated Walker the No. 8 edge rusher to watch in college football, and he certainly bears watching even more now.