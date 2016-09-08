FSU prospect's 'Mamba Mode' quote gets Kobe Bryant's approval

After posting 4.5 sacks in one half of Monday's game vs. Ole Miss, just about any superlative description of Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker's performance would be fitting. Even one that invokes the nickname of former NBA star Kobe Bryant.
Walker described his torrid second half against the Rebels on Monday, during which he amassed what will be a season's worth of sacks for some pass rushers this season, as being in "Mamba Mode."
Florida State's official Twitter feed promoted the remark, and the "Black Mamba" took notice.
Walker's inspired play had as much to do with the Seminoles' comeback from a 28-6 deficit, in a 45-34 win, as freshman quarterback Deondre Francois' performance. Francois led FSU's offensive surge and finished with 419 passing yards in his career debut.
"I was doing my job, but I wasn't being the hero that I can be," Walker said.
He was a hero, though, and with scouts representing half the NFL credentialed to attend the game in person, the FSU senior's heroics came well-timed. Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly, a top draft prospect himself, couldn't get away from Walker's pressure and finished the game with three interceptions. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein rated Walker the No. 8 edge rusher to watch in college football, and he certainly bears watching even more now.
Even for Kobe Bryant.