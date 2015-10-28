FSU photo illustrates program's production of NFL players

That Florida State football is a factory for NFL players is nothing new; when the Seminoles' program is at peak strength, it's as fertile a ground as any in the nation for NFL scouts. Putting every starter on one side of the ball in the Sunday league, however, is unusual for anyone.
FSU support staffer Bert Biffani depicted exactly that with a photo from FSU's national championship game against Auburn from the 2013 season:
That includes three first-round draft picks (Kelvin Benjamin, Jameis Winston, Cameron Erving), plus one of the NFL's top rushers this season in the Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman.
The Seminoles' defense from that 2013 championship season has been nearly as impressive in producing pros. Two of the players from that defense are still at Florida State: linebacker Terrance Smith and defensive back Jalen Ramsey.
This is not the first time a top college program has used this as a recruiting tool. Alabama did the same thing earlier this year, also with an offense from its recent past, and also with three first-round picks included.
It takes two or three drafts for these promotional aids to come together; in both cases, the players were drafted or otherwise acquired by an NFL team over multiple years.
Nevertheless, when a top recruit sifts through piles of mail from dozens of schools, this is the kind of thing that stands out.