FSU finishes No. 1 after starting season outside of the top 10

Michigan State's final No. 3 ranking is the Spartans' highest since 1966, when they finished second, and it's just the school's third top-10 finish since '66. It's the first time since 1962 that Duke has been ranked in a final poll. It's the second season in a row but just the third time in school history Vanderbilt has been ranked in a season-ending poll. And this is the second time UCF has finished in the top 25.