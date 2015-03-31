FSU DL Eddie Goldman sets visits, workouts with six NFL clubs

Florida State's pro day Tuesday didn't mark an end to the pre-draft process for FSU defensive lineman Eddie Goldman. It only signaled the beginning.
Six NFL clubs have arranged either a private workout or a visit with Goldman, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport: the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. That's a busy slate, given the 2015 NFL Draft is roughly four weeks away. By the time the first round commences April 30, Goldman's list of club interactions figures to be even longer.
One of the top interior defensive linemen in the draft, Goldman is known for his ability to stop the run and should provide an immediate boost in that area for whoever drafts him. At 6-4 and 336 pounds, he is best suited to play nose guard in a 3-4 defense or defensive tackle in a 4-3.