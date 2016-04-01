FSU DB Jalen Ramsey visits Cowboys, will meet with Titans

Don't write off any prospect other than Laremy Tunsil for the Titans with the 2016 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick just yet.
The club has scheduled a visit with Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey with four weeks to go until the draft begins in Chicago. The Seminoles' versatile star has also visited with the Cowboys, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin.
The Titans sent a strong contingent of coaches and club officials to the Ole Miss pro day on Monday to watch Tunsil, a left tackle, go through a workout. That only fueled speculation that the club is keying on Tunsil with the No. 1 overall pick to shore up its offensive line for second-year quarterback Marcus Mariota.
But Ramsey isn't out of the conversation -- a day after the Ole Miss pro day, the Titans attended FSU's pro day, where Ramseyimpressed in drills.
NFL Media analysts Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks project the Titans to take Ramsey in their most recent mock drafts. Ramsey gained college experience at cornerback, safety and nickelback, excelling in all three roles. He helped establish himself as one of the draft's elite athletes at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash with combine-bests in the vertical jump (41.5 inches) and broad jump (11-3).
As for Dallas, star Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has already made it known he's in favor of the club choosing Ramsey with the No. 4 overall pick, and a Ramsey-to-Cowboys choice would also align with team owner Jerry Jones' insistence that the pick won't be used on a quarterback.