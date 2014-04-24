From Manziel to Savage: QBs likely to play early as rookies

In the past five NFL drafts, 25 quarterbacks were taken in the first three rounds. Only three (Pat White, Ryan Mallett and Brock Osweiler) have failed to make a start in the NFL and the remaining 22 started at least 10 games. While not everybody worked out, that's a good number of games that teams have entrusted to young quarterbacks they take early in the draft. Furthermore, those that are drafted in the first three rounds are likely to be pressed into action early, too. Of the 25, 14 started their first NFL game and all but five started before the team's ninth game of their rookie season.