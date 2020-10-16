Friday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 6

﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ returned to the Washington Football Team's facility Friday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Haskins is back in meetings after missing time due to a gastrointestinal issue.

Haskins was not at last week's loss to L.A. due to an illness and has been out of practices and meetings this week.

The second-year quarterback was benched by coach Ron Rivera last week in favor of ﻿Kyle Allen﻿, who remains the starter. Alex Smith is the backup. Haskins is the third QB.

Haskins' return to meetings is a positive sign, but it remains unclear whether he'll be active for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

