Friday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 6

Dwayne Haskins returned to the Washington Football Team's facility Friday.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Haskins is back in meetings after missing time due to a gastrointestinal issue.
Haskins was not at last week's loss to L.A. due to an illness and has been out of practices and meetings this week.
The second-year quarterback was benched by coach Ron Rivera last week in favor of Kyle Allen, who remains the starter. Alex Smith is the backup. Haskins is the third QB.
Haskins' return to meetings is a positive sign, but it remains unclear whether he'll be active for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday:
- The Cleveland Browns have signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta to their practice squad.