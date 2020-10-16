Around the NFL

Friday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 6

Published: Oct 16, 2020 at 09:40 AM
﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ returned to the Washington Football Team's facility Friday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Haskins is back in meetings after missing time due to a gastrointestinal issue.

Haskins was not at last week's loss to L.A. due to an illness and has been out of practices and meetings this week.

The second-year quarterback was benched by coach Ron Rivera last week in favor of ﻿Kyle Allen﻿, who remains the starter. Alex Smith is the backup. Haskins is the third QB.

Haskins' return to meetings is a positive sign, but it remains unclear whether he'll be active for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday:

  • The Cleveland Browns have signed quarterback ﻿Kyle Lauletta﻿ to their practice squad.

Carolina Panthers WR Robby Anderson no longer just a deep threat 

Robby Anderson is playing his best football now that he's on the Panthers. He's no longer just a deep threat which is what his previous team the Jets used him as.
Adam Gase: With Le'Veon Bell gone, La'Mical Perine is 'definitely going to get a bigger role'

While Frank Gore has taken the lead-back role with Le'Veon Bell gone, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase's plan to play young players portends a bigger role for rookie running back La'Mical Perine.
Colts close practice facility after several positive COVID-19 tests; Falcons reopen 

The Indianapolis Colts have closed their practice facility after several individuals in the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
RB Le'Veon Bell signing with Kansas City Chiefs

Running back Le'Veon Bell is moving on from a winless squad to the reigning Super Bowl champions. Bell is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jim Trotter reported on Thursday. 
NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Players will be held out of practice, games due to flu-like symptoms

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told reporters Thursday that as the country approaches cold and flu season, people can expect to see players, coaches and personnel miss practices and potentially games due to flu-like symptoms in an effort to rule out exposure to COVID-19.
Packers RB Jamaal Williams on Brady-Rodgers: 'My quarterback knows what fourth down is'

Green Bay running back Jamaal Williams fired a playful shot at Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bengals WR A.J. Green doesn't want to be traded: 'We're building something special here'

A.J. Green has struggled to make an impact this season, but the longtime Bengals wide receiver says that does not mean he wants out of Cincinnati.
Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore returns to practice with Cam Newton

One day after learning their best offensive player was returning, the Patriots got their top defender back, too. Cornerback ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ was removed from the COVID-19 list, joining ﻿Cam Newton﻿ in practice Thursday. 
Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

The Browns sent ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ home Thursday with an illness. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the star WR has not tested positive for COVID-19 but the team had him leave the facility as a precaution. Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
Sean McDermott confirms Bills' interest in Le'Veon Bell; Chiefs, Dolphins also in mix

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the team is interested in running back Le'veon Bell. Bell was recently released by the New York Jets.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'll be back stronger and better'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke out for the first time since suffering a devastating season-ending ankle injury. He thanked fans and said he'll be back stronger.
