Odell Beckham (illness) remains away from Browns facility after negative COVID-19 test

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ remains away from the Cleveland Browns facility while dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning that OBJ remains out of the building per COVID protocol.

Beckham was sent home Thursday with an illness.

All Browns players, including Beckham, tested negative for COVID-19 from Thursday's round of testing, per Pelissero.

Out of an abundance of caution, players with cold or flu symptoms, even if they test negative for COVID, are being kept out of the building this year to help stem the spread. So, players with coughs, sore throats, stuffed up noses, etc. will be kept at home even with negative tests.