Around the NFL

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (groin) will not play against Falcons

Published: Oct 16, 2020 at 02:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Dalvin Cook﻿'s groin injury is going to cost him at least a week.

He will not play in Minnesota's game against Atlanta on Sunday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer announced Friday.

Cook suffered the injury late in the second quarter of Minnesota's Week 5 loss to Seattle and did not return. Backup ﻿Alexander Mattison﻿ stepped in for Cook, rushing 20 total times for 112 yards in the 27-26 defeat.

Cook currently leads all rushers in the NFL with 489 yards on 92 attempts for an average of 5.3 yards per carry, and also tops all rushers in touchdowns with seven in five games. He's been the brightest spot in an offense that is still finding its footing in its first year after trading away receiver ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ and watching former offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski leave for the head coaching job in Cleveland.

Minnesota has just one win in five contests, but faces the 0-5 Falcons, who currently rank 14th in the NFL against the run, allowing 110.2 yards per game on the ground.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones on Cowboys following Dak Prescott injury: 'We should adjust expectations'

news

Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon misses practice due to illness

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed Friday's practice due to a non-COVID-19 illness, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Patriots cancel practice after another positive COVID-19 test

The New England Patriots have cancelled practice today after another positive COVID-19 test, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Giardi reported, per a source informed.
news

Colts to reopen practice facility after re-tests come back negative for COVID-19

The Indianapolis Colts announced their practice facility will reopen on Friday afternoon once it was learned several re-tests came back negative for COVID-19. The team shut down their facility early Friday morning in the wake of positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Odell Beckham (illness) remains away from Browns facility, listed as questionable

After being sent home with an illness on Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, along with the entire team, has tested negative for COVID-19. Beckham will remain out of the facility on Friday per COVID protocols. 
news

Friday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 6

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is back at meetings after dealing with an illness, Pelissero reported. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday.
news

Carolina Panthers WR Robby Anderson no longer just a deep threat 

Robby Anderson is playing his best football now that he's on the Panthers. He's no longer just a deep threat which is what his previous team the Jets used him as.
news

Adam Gase: With Le'Veon Bell gone, La'Mical Perine is 'definitely going to get a bigger role'

While Frank Gore has taken the lead-back role with Le'Veon Bell gone, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase's plan to play young players portends a bigger role for rookie running back La'Mical Perine.
news

Colts close practice facility after several positive COVID-19 tests; Falcons reopen 

The Indianapolis Colts have closed their practice facility after several individuals in the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
news

RB Le'Veon Bell signing with Kansas City Chiefs

Running back Le'Veon Bell is moving on from a winless squad to the reigning Super Bowl champions. Bell is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jim Trotter reported on Thursday. 
news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Players will be held out of practice, games due to flu-like symptoms

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told reporters Thursday that as the country approaches cold and flu season, people can expect to see players, coaches and personnel miss practices and potentially games due to flu-like symptoms in an effort to rule out exposure to COVID-19.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL