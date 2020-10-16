Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (groin) will not play against Falcons

﻿Dalvin Cook﻿'s groin injury is going to cost him at least a week.

He will not play in Minnesota's game against Atlanta on Sunday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer announced Friday.

Cook suffered the injury late in the second quarter of Minnesota's Week 5 loss to Seattle and did not return. Backup ﻿Alexander Mattison﻿ stepped in for Cook, rushing 20 total times for 112 yards in the 27-26 defeat.

Cook currently leads all rushers in the NFL with 489 yards on 92 attempts for an average of 5.3 yards per carry, and also tops all rushers in touchdowns with seven in five games. He's been the brightest spot in an offense that is still finding its footing in its first year after trading away receiver ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ and watching former offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski leave for the head coaching job in Cleveland.