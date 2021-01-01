Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Buffalo wide receiver John Brown's 2020 season has been interrupted a few times. He's starting off 2021 right where he wants to be: back on the field.
The Bills activated Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Adding their leading receiver from a year ago could be a boon as they set out for a deep playoff run. Brown has played just eight games this season, missing multiple weeks with an ankle injury. He was placed on the COVID list at the beginning of this week but comes off in time to perhaps work out some rust in a Week 17 game that Buffalo could scale back its starters.
Brown, who has not played since Nov. 15, has 29 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns on the year. Buffalo also had a series of transactions involving its practice squad, activating Josh Thomas and Christian Wade from the COVID list, signing wide receiver J.J. Nelson and cornerback Duke Thomas, and releasing offensive lineman Marquel Harrell, linebacker Deon Lacey and cornerback Lafayette Pitts.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
- The San Francisco 49ers signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino off the Vikings' practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That puts him in line to kick Sunday against the Seahawks with Robbie Gould on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Indianapolis Colts placed offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo on injured reserve and signed center Joey Hunt to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
- The Baltimore Ravens announced the one-year extension for cornerback Jimmy Smith, who will earn up to $5 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.