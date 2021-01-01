Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Buffalo wide receiver John Brown 's 2020 season has been interrupted a few times. He's starting off 2021 right where he wants to be: back on the field.

The Bills activated Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Adding their leading receiver from a year ago could be a boon as they set out for a deep playoff run. Brown has played just eight games this season, missing multiple weeks with an ankle injury. He was placed on the COVID list at the beginning of this week but comes off in time to perhaps work out some rust in a Week 17 game that Buffalo could scale back its starters.