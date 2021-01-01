Around the NFL

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Published: Jan 01, 2021 at 10:49 AM
Buffalo wide receiver John Brown's 2020 season has been interrupted a few times. He's starting off 2021 right where he wants to be: back on the field.

The Bills activated Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Adding their leading receiver from a year ago could be a boon as they set out for a deep playoff run. Brown has played just eight games this season, missing multiple weeks with an ankle injury. He was placed on the COVID list at the beginning of this week but comes off in time to perhaps work out some rust in a Week 17 game that Buffalo could scale back its starters.

Brown, who has not played since Nov. 15, has 29 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns on the year. Buffalo also had a series of transactions involving its practice squad, activating Josh Thomas and ﻿Christian Wade﻿ from the COVID list, signing wide receiver J.J. Nelson and cornerback ﻿Duke Thomas﻿, and releasing offensive lineman ﻿Marquel Harrell﻿, linebacker ﻿Deon Lacey﻿ and cornerback ﻿Lafayette Pitts﻿.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.

  • The San Francisco 49ers signed kicker ﻿Tristan Vizcaino﻿ off the Vikings' practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That puts him in line to kick Sunday against the Seahawks with ﻿Robbie Gould﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Indianapolis Colts placed offensive tackle ﻿Anthony Castonzo﻿ on injured reserve and signed center Joey Hunt to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
  • The Baltimore Ravens announced the one-year extension for cornerback Jimmy Smith, who will earn up to $5 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Browns have no new positive COVID-19 results Friday

The Cleveland Browns got good news to start 2021. Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns had no new positive COVID-19 results Friday. The news comes a day after two additional player positives forced Cleveland to cancel practice Thursday.

Vic Fangio believes Pat Shurmur is 'great fit' to help nurture Drew Lock, young Broncos offense

After changing OCs each of the past three years, it appears the Broncos will opt for stability at the position heading into 2021. A year following the firing of Rich Scangarello after just one season, coach Vic Fangio gave OC Pat Shurmur a vote of confidence heading into Week 17. 
T.Y. Hilton hopes to remain with Colts, wants Philip Rivers back too

The final chapters of the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 season are not yet written, but veteran receiver ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ is already hoping he and Philip Rivers get a chance to pen a sequel in 2021.
DK Metcalf on verge of breaking Steve Largent's 35-year-old Seahawks record

﻿Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf﻿, in his second NFL season, is on the verge of breaking a record that has stood for 35 years in Seattle.
Cam Newton: 'I don't want to see no part of 2020, but it made me a better person'

The 2020 season may not have been what Cam Newton, Bill Belichick or the rest of the Patriots organization envisioned, but the former MVP shared Thursday that he was able to pick up some personal and professional lessons along the way.
Jets QB Sam Darnold optimistic about future as season wraps up

Ahead of the Jets' Week 17 meeting with the Patriots, Sam Darnold again spoke about his future with the franchise. The 2018 No. 3 overall pick made it clear he still firmly believes in his abilities.

Packers LT David Bakhtiari suffers season-ending knee injury

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon that Pro Bowl left tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice, according to an informed source.
Rams place DL Michael Brockers on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Rams could be missing another starter in Sunday's win-and-in matchup against the Cardinals. The team announced it placed ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick out vs. Bills after testing positive for COVID-19

The Dolphins will be without their closer this weekend. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.  
Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Washington Football quarterback Alex Smith took first-team reps at practice today, Tom Pelissero reported. Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
NFLPA president JC Tretter advocates for elimination of offseason program

NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter wrote a column Thursday detailing why he believes the league should eliminate the offseason program.
