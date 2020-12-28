Around the NFL

John Brown (ankle) off injured reserve, moved to reserve/COVID-19 list 

Published: Dec 28, 2020 at 05:34 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

John Brown is off injured reserve, activated in time for Week 16 following a three-week stay on the list due to an ankle injury, but he won't be playing Monday night.

Brown is out for Buffalo's prime time meeting with New England after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. In one of the more unique roster move announcements, Brown goes from one reserve list to another due to his close contact with running back ﻿T.J. Yeldon﻿, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

Teammates ﻿Christian Wade﻿ and Josh Thomas have also been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

A year after posting a career season, Brown has struggled to remain available for Buffalo's improved offense. Brown has appeared in just eight games, catching 29 passes for 386 yards and two scores in a passing game that now utilizes new arrival ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ to his fullest potential.

Brown's absence won't be a crushing blow to Buffalo's offense, but it would be nice to get him back into the fold before the postseason begins. With the AFC East already locked up, but playoff seeding still to be decided, the Bills can use these final two games to tune up their offense and work Brown back into the flow.

That will have to wait until Week 17, provided Brown consecutively tests positive enough times to depart the COVID-19 list.

