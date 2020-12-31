Ravens, CB Jimmy Smith agree to one-year deal worth up to $5M

The Baltimore Ravens will keep ﻿Jimmy Smith﻿ around for at least one more season.

The club and veteran corner agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The 32-year-old former first-round pick had been set to hit free agency after the season. It's the second one-year deal Smith has done in Baltimore. After briefly testing free agency in March, Smith signed a one-year deal with $3.5 million guaranteed with a max value of $6 million, per Over The Cap. This time around, Smith won't dip his toe in the open market first.

The new one-year pact keeps Smith wearing Ravens purple for his 11th season.