Ravens, CB Jimmy Smith agree to one-year deal worth up to $5M

The Baltimore Ravens will keep Jimmy Smith around for at least one more season.
The club and veteran corner agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.
The 32-year-old former first-round pick had been set to hit free agency after the season. It's the second one-year deal Smith has done in Baltimore. After briefly testing free agency in March, Smith signed a one-year deal with $3.5 million guaranteed with a max value of $6 million, per Over The Cap. This time around, Smith won't dip his toe in the open market first.
The new one-year pact keeps Smith wearing Ravens purple for his 11th season.
The veteran was having a solid season as the team's No. 3 corner, and one of the top secondary reserves in the league, until a shoulder injury forced him to miss the past two games. It remains to be seen whether he'll suit up in Sunday's finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.