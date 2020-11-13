Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Coming off the bye week, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is in line to return after missing the past two games due to a knee injury.

"I feel good. I feel back to normal, back to myself," Sanders said Friday, via Tim McManus of ESPN. "And I'm ready to get out there and stack these wins up."

Sanders suffered the knee injury in the Week 6 loss to Baltimore at the end of a 74-yard run. The starting RB was held out of games against the Giants and Cowboys, both of which were Eagles wins.

Coach Doug Pederson said the team could monitor Sanders' snaps in his first game back, but the coaching staff hasn't seen any issues in practice.

The bye allowed Sanders to get extra rest for the NFC East-leading Eagles. He was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice. If the running back looks good again Friday, he could be back to a full workload Sunday.

With Sanders' return, coupled with Alshon Jeffery potentially making his season debut and offensive tackle Lane Johnson optimistic to be back on the field, the Eagles come off their bye as healthy as they've been all season ahead of another division matchup against the Giants.