Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Coming off the bye week, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is in line to return after missing the past two games due to a knee injury.
"I feel good. I feel back to normal, back to myself," Sanders said Friday, via Tim McManus of ESPN. "And I'm ready to get out there and stack these wins up."
Sanders suffered the knee injury in the Week 6 loss to Baltimore at the end of a 74-yard run. The starting RB was held out of games against the Giants and Cowboys, both of which were Eagles wins.
Coach Doug Pederson said the team could monitor Sanders' snaps in his first game back, but the coaching staff hasn't seen any issues in practice.
The bye allowed Sanders to get extra rest for the NFC East-leading Eagles. He was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice. If the running back looks good again Friday, he could be back to a full workload Sunday.
With Sanders' return, coupled with Alshon Jeffery potentially making his season debut and offensive tackle Lane Johnson optimistic to be back on the field, the Eagles come off their bye as healthy as they've been all season ahead of another division matchup against the Giants.
Here's other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Friday:
- Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on Friday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to be activated from the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports. Roethlisberger will have an extended walk-through on Saturday to give him extra time with teammates ahead of the Steelers' home game vs. the Bengals on Sunday. Roethlisberger was placed on the reserve/COVID list and went into isolation after teammate Vance McDonald tested positive for COVID/19 on Tuesday.
- New York Giants running back Devonta Freeman (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Freeman will be available to return in three weeks. The Giants are signing defensive back Montre Hartage to the active roster, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per source. Hartage is now officially on the 53-man roster after being elevated from the practice squad in recent weeks.
- Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (concussion) and running back Justin Jackson (knee) have been officially ruled out of Sunday's game vs. Miami.
- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) has been officially ruled out for Sunday vs. the Bucs. Coach Matt Rhule said he's "hopeful" McCaffery returns next week. Defensive end Stephen Weatherly (finger), RB Reggie Bonnafon and tackle Russell Okung (calf) have been ruled out.
- Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (foot) is doubtful to play versus the Steelers, per coach Zac Taylor. Mixon has not played since Week 6.
- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has been activated from the reserve/COVID list and is expected to play on Sunday.
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that running back Mark Ingram (ankle) participated in practice on Friday. Ingram missed practice on Thursday as he continues to nurse an injury that has kept him out since Week 6.