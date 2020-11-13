Browns close facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a late-week positive COVID-19 test that shut down the facility.
"Earlier this morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "The individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."
The Browns are slated to host the Houston Texans on Sunday. As of now, the game remains unchanged.
Contact tracing will determine whether any other players must self-isolate as close contacts.
Cleveland dealt with a positive staffer test last week that forced quarterback Baker Mayfield to isolate as a close contact. The QB was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.