Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from reserve/COVID-19 list

Baker Mayfield is back.
The Cleveland Browns officially activated the quarterback from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday in advance of practice.
Mayfield was placed on the COVID list on Saturday after he came in close contact with a Browns staffer who tested positive.
The return Wednesday indicates Mayfield tested negative through his brief self-isolation.
Luckily, Mayfield's brief stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list came during the Browns' bye week and won't hinder the team's preparation for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans as Cleveland attempts to make a post-bye run at the playoffs.