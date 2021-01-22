Friday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Concern over the status of wide receivers ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ (oblique) and ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ (knee) has subsided as neither will carry a game status into Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the host Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Bills wideout ﻿Gabriel Davis﻿ is questionable for the game with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday before limited work Friday. Defensive tackle ﻿Vernon Butler﻿ (quad) is the only other Bills player questionable for Sunday.

The Bills are signing kicker ﻿Tristan Vizcaino﻿ to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Bills kicker ﻿Tyler Bass﻿ is working through a hand injury but has practiced fully this week.