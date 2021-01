Friday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Concern over the status of wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) has subsided as neither will carry a game status into Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the host Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Bills wideout Gabriel Davis is questionable for the game with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday before limited work Friday. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) is the only other Bills player questionable for Sunday.

The Bills are signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Bills kicker Tyler Bass is working through a hand injury but has practiced fully this week.