Friday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Concern over the status of wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) has subsided as neither will carry a game status into Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the host Kansas City Chiefs.
However, Bills wideout Gabriel Davis is questionable for the game with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday before limited work Friday. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) is the only other Bills player questionable for Sunday.
The Bills are signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Bills kicker Tyler Bass is working through a hand injury but has practiced fully this week.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday:
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Running back Le'Veon Bell (knee), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (cornerback/shoulder), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip), cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) are questionable. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had been in concussion protocol this week, does not have a game status.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) is out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, while defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) is questionable after not practice on Friday. Defensive tackle Vita Vea has been activated off injured reserve. Running back Ronald Jones (quad/finger) was a full participant in practice Friday and has no game status.
- Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion), while cornerback Kevin King (back) is questionable.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Brian Schneider as their special teams coordinator to work under head coach Urban Meyer, Pelissero reported. Schneider has worked under Pete Carroll as the Seattle Seahawks special teams coordinator since 2010.
- The Seattle Seahawks are expected to promote Larry Izzo to special teams coordinator to replace Brian Schneider, who's headed to the Jaguars, Pelissero reported.
- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald announced he is retiring.