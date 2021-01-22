Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown (knee) out Sunday vs. Packers

Antonio Brown will not get a chance to help the Buccaneers reach the Super Bowl.
The receiver will not play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game due to a knee injury, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday.
Brown played 27 snaps in last weekend's Divisional Round win over New Orleans, with 24 coming in the first half before the knee injury limited him significantly in the final two quarters of a close game. An MRI on Brown's knee did not reveal significant structural damage this week, offering optimism he might be able to go Sunday, but his day-to-day status reached a final determination Friday.
Tampa Bay isn't exactly hurting at the position without Brown. Tom Brady will still have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scott Miller and Tyler Johnson to target, among others, as well as tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. It was a bit of a luxury to have Brown in the receiver corps and, without him, we shouldn't expect much less of the Buccaneers' offense.
They'll have to contend with Green Bay's high-powered attack in what could be a snowy affair at Lambeau Field.