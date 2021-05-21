Roundup: 49ers waive WR Marqise Lee, sign WR Bennie Fowler

Marqise Lee﻿'s stay with the San Francisco 49ers did not make it a full week.

Signed Monday by San Francisco, Lee was waived on Friday as the 49ers announced his release and the signing of wide receiver Bennie Fowler﻿.

Fowler began his seven-year career with the Broncos from 2014-17 and has since played with the Giants and Saints, spending the 2020 campaign with New Orleans, where he played in five games but ended the season on injured reserve.

Lee, meanwhile, has become a journeyman after a promising start to his career with the Jaguars.

A second-round pick out of USC in 2014, Lee topped 50 receptions and 700 yards receiving in 2016 and 2017, but was derailed by a shoulder injury in 2019. He was released by the Jaguars in the 2020 offseason and signed with the Patriots. He hasn't played a down since 2019, though, as he opted out of the 2020 season.

And so Lee's journey to find his next team to play for continues.