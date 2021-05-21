Around the NFL

Roundup: 49ers waive WR Marqise Lee, sign WR Bennie Fowler

Published: May 21, 2021 at 01:59 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Marqise Lee﻿'s stay with the San Francisco 49ers did not make it a full week.

Signed Monday by San Francisco, Lee was waived on Friday as the 49ers announced his release and the signing of wide receiver Bennie Fowler﻿.

Fowler began his seven-year career with the Broncos from 2014-17 and has since played with the Giants and Saints, spending the 2020 campaign with New Orleans, where he played in five games but ended the season on injured reserve.

Lee, meanwhile, has become a journeyman after a promising start to his career with the Jaguars.

A second-round pick out of USC in 2014, Lee topped 50 receptions and 700 yards receiving in 2016 and 2017, but was derailed by a shoulder injury in 2019. He was released by the Jaguars in the 2020 offseason and signed with the Patriots. He hasn't played a down since 2019, though, as he opted out of the 2020 season.

And so Lee's journey to find his next team to play for continues.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday:

  • The Jaguars' signing of tight end Tim Tebow is for one year and the veteran minimum $920,000 with no guaranteed money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jacksonville also signed fourth-round defensive tackle Jay Tufele﻿.
  • The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday they had signed wide receiver Antoine Wesley to a one-year deal.
  • The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they've signed sixth-round draft pick Damar Hamlin﻿, a safety out of Pittsburgh.
  • The Cleveland Browns signed tight end Connor Davis, who spent part of the 2020 season on the Jets' practice squad, and waived tight end Kyle Markway﻿.
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains ahead of schedule in his rehab from toe surgery this offseason and will be a limited participant in organized team activities next week, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
  • The Seattle Seahawks announced the signing of fourth-round cornerback Tre Brown, putting their entire three-man draft class under contract.
  • The Houston Texans claimed offensive tackle ﻿Geron Christian﻿ off waivers from Washington, according to Christian's agent. He started the first six games of the 2020 season before suffering a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders released defensive lineman David Irving﻿, whom they re-signed earlier in the offseason.

