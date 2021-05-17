Around the NFL

49ers sign former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee

Published: May 17, 2021 at 12:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Marqise Lee﻿'s return to the NFL includes a new location: Santa Clara.

The former second-round pick signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Niners later confirmed the acquisition and added that it has waived wideout ﻿Austin Proehl﻿ in a corresponding move.

Lee last played in 2019, his final season with the Jaguars, in a campaign that was shortened by a shoulder ailment. The USC product was limited to just six games, four targets and three receptions, a meager output that followed a season in which Lee didn't appear in a single game due to a significant knee injury suffered during the 2018 preseason. The combination of a lack of availability and production led to his release in April of 2020.

Lee latched on with the Patriots via a one-year deal signed eight days after his release, but he never appeared in a game because of his decision to opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Again a free agent, Lee has found a new suitor in a team that has proven itself willing to kick the tires on players looking for second chances. At his peak, Lee was a 63-catch, 851-yard receiver who made for one half of a dynamite receiving duo with Allen Robinson in Jacksonville. In seasons in which Lee has played in 14 or more games, he's recorded at least 56 catches and 702 yards. The problem is that's only happened twice in his career: 2016 and 2017.

Since then, it's been nothing but a tale of frustration and repeated visits to the team doctor. With a year off as a result of the pandemic and still just 29 years old (he turns 30 in November), the low-risk addition of Lee could prove to be a savvy one -- or just another temporary blip.

Related Content

news

Colts HC Frank Reich: 'I just cringe when I hear stuff' like Carson Wentz is broken

Frank Reich was once again asked to detail why he believes in Carson Wentz is fixable. The Colts HC understands the line of questioning but repudiated the suggestion that the former Eagles QB is "broken."
news

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations

An NFL trailblazer has reached a new height in her career. The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager.
news

Roundup: Bengals sign ex-49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor

The Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix. Mike Garafolo reports that the Bengals are singing wideout Trent Taylor. The former 49ers receiver and punt returner could fill both holes created by Alex Erickson's departure to Houston in free agency.
news

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North said it was a conscious choice to put the Bucs vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Tom Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
news

Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I'm ready to take someone's job'

Projected by many as a Day 2 draft pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown falling to the fourth round provided the Lions rookie wideout with the motivation to prove the doubters wrong.
news

Ryan Kerrigan signs with Eagles after 10 seasons in Washington

Ryan Kerrigan said goodbye to Washington in an Instagram post Sunday night. The longtime Washington edge rusher is staying in the NFC East.
news

Cardinals' Kingsbury tabs Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins as 'prettiest linebacker duo'

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is excited about the Arizona's new starting linebacker duo of Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, who are the team's last two first-round selections.
news

Roundup: Bucs signing cornerback Antonio Hamilton to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are adding to their secondary depth with the signing of free-agent CB Antonio Hamilton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears HC Nagy: Andy Dalton will 'get the one reps' in OTAs after strong rookie camp from Justin Fields

Justin Fields has been making a great first impression at rookie minicamp. He still has some work to do to earn first-team repetitions.

Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated Sunday that Andy Dalton will be the team's No. 1 QB when organized team activities commence next week.
news

Giants sign WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story continues. The Giants signed the former first-round wide receiver to play tight end following a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. New York also added former Eagles RB Corey Clement to its roster.
news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW