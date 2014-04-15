Fresno State's Derek Carr says tape shows he's best QB in draft

He made his proclamation on Tuesday's edition of "NFL AM" on NFL Network. Then again, which player isn't going to say he's the best available at his position? But Carr seemed quite comfortable with his claim, saying, "We can turn the tape on and watch it."
Carr had a great 2013 season, but the season ended poorly with what was his worst performance in his final two years with the Bulldogs.
Carr threw for 5,083 yards and 50 TDs in '13 -- both figures led the FBS ranks by a large margin -- but he managed to throw for just 217 yards, two TDs and an interception in a humbling 45-20 loss to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl.
But he bounced back with good performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl and at Fresno State's pro day, and is seen as a probable first-round pick in May's draft.
Carr -- who did not throw at February's NFL Scouting Combine -- also said the potential definitely exists for him to go before one of the draft's top three quarterbacks: UCF's Blake Bortles, Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater and Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel. "From what I've heard ... it'll work out that way," he said.
Carr also has said some NFL teams have mentioned that they would bring in his brother, David, as a sort of mentor/backup quarterback. David was the first pick of the 2002 draft, to Houston.
On "NFL AM," Derek said David has been a good sounding board and has told him that he will hear both praise and criticism and to "ignore both because neither matters."
Houston has the No. 1 pick in this draft, but while the Texans could choose a quarterback, it won't be Carr with that selection. Still, Derek should join his older brother as a first-round pick. The Carrs then would join the Mannings (Eli and Peyton) as the only quarterback brothers to both be selected in the first round.
