Fresno State's Davante Adams has tough draft decision ahead

Any discussion on the underclassmen wide receivers that could reshape the position group in the 2014 NFL Draft inevitably focuses on Clemson junior Sammy Watkins, USC junior Marqise Lee, and Texas A&M redshirt sophomore Mike Evans.
Fresno State redshirt sophomore Davante Adams can match that trio in terms of production, with 224 receptions for 2,957 yards and 37 touchdowns over the last two seasons. After he adds to those totals in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday against USC, Adams could be off to the NFL, having already requested an evaluation from the draft advisory board.
"I think anybody that has his kind of talent, and has had the kind of year that he's had that is considering it, needs to get all the information before making any decision, and I support him in that," Bulldogs head coach Tim DeRuyter told the Fresno Bee.
Adams (6-foot-2, 216 pounds) was a lightly regarded recruit coming out of Palo Alto, Calif., but has thrived in the spread passing offense DeRuyter installed two years ago. Forming a potent partnership with quarterback Derek Carr, Adams has proved to be especially adept on screen passes and on deep vertical patterns.
But therein lies the question for evaluators. Carr is the top senior quarterback in the draft, operating an extremely one-dimensional offense -- attempting 46 or more passes in all but two games this season -- that has featured the best of Adams.
By returning for his redshirt junior season, Adams can show he is more than the beneficiary of Carr's mastery of the system. Conversely, returning to school could subject him to the inconsistency and injury that largely scuttled Lee's third season with the Trojans rather than allowing Adams to capitalize on the momentum from this season.
Adams doesn't seem to be looking that far ahead just yet.
"We're still waiting on the season to end and then we're going to handle all that. I'm taking it as slow as possible," Adams said.