Fresno State QB Derek Carr throws school-record seven TDs

Fresno State clinched its spot in the Mountain West Conference championship game, as quarterback Derek Carr threw for a school-record seven touchdowns in a 69-28 thrashing of New Mexico.
Carr was 27-of-37 passing for 527 yards in what was his last regular-season home game, though the Bulldogs will almost certainly host the conference championship game on Dec. 7.
It was Carr's sixth game with at least 400 yards passing this season and sixth game with at least four touchdowns this season.
Carr, the younger brother of 2002 No. 1 overall draft pick David Carr, has now thrown for 102 career touchdowns and is the 18th player in FBS history to throw for 10,000 yards and 100 touchdowns.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Davante Adams caught nine passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns, while redshirt junior Josh Harper had 10 receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns.
Compared favorably to Dallas Cowboys incumbent Tony Romo by NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks, Carr will have a huge showdown with fellow intriguing senior signal-caller David Fales next Friday afternoon when Fresno State travels to San Jose State.
While most of the country will be out shopping for Black Friday sales, NFL scouts will be keeping an eye out for potential franchise quarterbacks.