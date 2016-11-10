Fresno State hires Jeff Tedford as head coach

Fresno State has chosen Jeff Tedford as its new football coach, bringing a former Bulldogs quarterback back to a struggling program.
The school will hold a Friday news conference to announce the decision, per Fresno State AD Jim Bartko. Fresno State fired Tim DeRuyter on Oct. 23 and is 1-9 this season.
Tedford was briefly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2014 under Lovie Smith, but health issues led him to take a leave from the team in September of that year and he parted ways with the club a few months later. He is best known for an 11-year stretch as head coach at Cal, where he coached first-round draft choices such as Aaron Rodgers, Kyle Boller, Marshawn Lynch, Alex Mack and Cameron Jordan.
Tedford was an offensive assistant at Fresno State from 1992-1997. He will be paid about $1.6 million per season, according to FOX Sports.