Freshman prep phenom Dylan Moses commits to LSU

Published: Sep 22, 2013 at 06:45 PM
Almost three-and-a-half years before he'll even be allowed to sign with a school, high school freshman Dylan Moses verbally committed to LSU this weekend.

Moses, a running back/linebacker from University High in Baton Rouge, La., which is located on the LSU campus, announced his decision on his Twitter feed. It was subsequently confirmed by his father, according to theadvocate.com. It is exceptionally rare for a high school freshman to earn a scholarship offer from an FBS school, to say nothing of the list of offers Moses (6-1, 215 pounds) compiled.

Moses reportedly drew his offer from LSU after running a 4.46 40-yard dash at the LSU summer camp. But he also had offers from Alabama, Florida, Texas, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Georgia, UCLA and Nebraska.

"A lack of exposure certainly won't be his problem," University High coach Chad Mahaffey said earlier this summer.

If Moses sticks with the commitment -- and as the recruiting business goes, other schools are unlikely to stop recruiting him -- he'll sign in February of 2017. He is University High's backup running back behind Nick Brossette (6-0, 210), a junior who has committed to LSU's class of 2015.

So what would compel so many major colleges to offer a player who hasn't even finished his freshman season in high school? See his highlights here.

In the college game, it's apparently never too soon to start recruiting.

