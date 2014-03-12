Free agents Jairus Byrd, Michael Johnson not draft-day winners

The upshot: If teams thought, say, Jairus Byrd would be this good, he would've gone in the first round. But you can't measure inner drive or intangibles -- nor, really, how a player will fit in. Thus, as always, be prepared for players selected on the second and third day of the 2014 draft to be coveted free agents four or five years from now, and expect some players in the first round to wash out and never make an NFL dent.