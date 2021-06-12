Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender 

One of the more high-profile free agents still out there is cornerback ﻿Richard Sherman﻿.

Following a sensational Pro Bowl resurgence in 2019, Sherman's third year with the 49ers saw him limited to only five games due to a calf injury. Now, the three-time All-Pro is waiting for the right spot on a title contender.

"I want to get to a team that's competing for a championship, so that's what I'm focused on and waiting for a right opportunity," Sherman said, via Bloomberg's Ritika Gupta. "When it comes, that's where I'll be."

It's the latest on the free-agency odyssey for Sherman, whose all-star resume is countered by his age and injury.

Previously, Sherman made it known he was open to returning to the 49ers or the Seahawks, where he emerged as one of the game's top cornerbacks and a Super Bowl champion as a catalyst of the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom."

Having predicted his next destination wouldn't be known until after the draft, it's unlikely Sherman expected to be without a roster in June, but he is, the fifth-best remaining free agent (and No. 51 overall) on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 Free Agents.

Having already enjoyed one career renaissance during the 49ers' 2020 Super Bowl run, it warrants belief that Sherman, buoyed by experience and one of the game's brightest minds, has another revival in him.