Richard Sherman expects to wait until after NFL Draft to land a job

Cornerback ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ remains one of the top free agents left on the open market. Along with many of his fellow veterans, the Pro Bowler knows he's in waiting mode at this point in the NFL calendar.

Sherman said recently on his podcast with Cris Collinsworth that he believes his wait will last until after the 2021 draft.

"Well, apparently we got to wait 'til the draft happens before anything else shakes out, because everybody has their hopes and dreams in the draft, which is understandable," Sherman said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "You turn 33, and then it's like, 'We'll wait until we get a young pup; and if we can't get a young pup, we'll take an old fool.' So that's where we're sitting."

Sherman works as his own agent, so he has likely heard this sentiment directly from teams.

It's not a new phenomenon for clubs to wait until after the draft at this stage. Rookies come cheaper than 11-year pros like Sherman. In a year waylaid by the salary cap drop, clubs are doing even more penny-pinching than usual.

With Sherman planning on playing another two years, eventually, he'll find a home. NFL teams are always in search of quality corner play. When healthy, the 33-year-old remains a difference-maker.

Aging, however, comes with modified expectations at every stage of life. It's not different for NFL players.