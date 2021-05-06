Around the NFL

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman would welcome return to Seahawks, 49ers

Published: May 06, 2021 at 07:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Richard Sherman﻿ isn't ruling out a return to the NFC West.

The corner remains unsigned as we hit the point in the NFL calendar where a few veterans will ink new contracts with the draft over.

Representing himself in free-agent negotiations, Sherman told ESPN Wednesday that a reunion in Seattle is one possibility.

"It's always in the cards," Sherman said, via NFC Sports Northwest. "I spend my entire offseason in Seattle, that's where I live, that's where my family is. So, it's never out of the cards. Obviously, Pete (Carroll) and I have had conversations throughout the offseason, and everything just needs to shake out right. They're still figuring things out, I'm still figuring things out."

The 33-year-old spent his first seven seasons in Seattle, becoming a three-time All-Pro in Carroll's system. After a less-than-ideal split to their marriage in 2018, Sherman said he and the franchise are in a good spot for a possible reunion.

"There's no bad blood there between them and I and it's a cool opportunity," Sherman said.

During the draft, the Seahawks used one of their three picks on corner Tre Brown in the fourth round. They also added veterans ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ and ﻿Pierre Desir﻿ this offseason and plan to move ﻿Damarious Randall﻿ from safety to corner. Seattle could be in wait-and-see mode on potentially adding a veteran corner like Sherman.

Sherman also noted that there is "always a chance" he could end up returning to San Francisco, where he played the last three seasons, but he noted it would likely take an injury for that return to take place.

"[I] would be ecstatic if something happened there," he said. "But it's one of those things that will probably happen late or during the season if it happens at all."

Sherman has said all offseason he doesn't expect to return to the Niners, given their financial situation and other moves the club has made. This seems like the first time he's cracked the door on possibility going back to The Bay, even if just slightly.

One thing is clear with Sherman, wherever he ultimately lands, he's in no hurry to force a contract. Like a savvy veteran, he's letting the market play out and see what the landscape looks like on the other side.

In a league always in need of good corners, Sherman will eventually find a home. If that takes him waiting until an injury strikes a contending team, so be it. If such a plan also includes the veteran missing mandatory offseason workouts and perhaps even some training camp work, even better.

