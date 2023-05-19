Free-agent CB Chris Harris hopes to 'hop on with' team that has chance at Super Bowl for 13th season

Chris Harris hopes to play a 13th NFL season, but the free-agent corner is in no rush to land with a squad.
"(Teams) pretty much know I'm not planning on doing any training camp or anything like that," Harris told Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette. "I'll do the same thing I did last year. I'm not doing training camp and all that OTAs and stuff like that anymore."
It's not novel for long-time veterans to avoid grueling offseason work geared more toward young players. Turning 34 next month, Harris said he'd like to bide his time before jumping on a winning squad.
"I want to wait and see what team has a great chance to win a Super Bowl and then try to hop on with them," he said.
After nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, including four Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro selection, Harris spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. After sitting out the offseason work last year, Harris joined the New Orleans Saints practice squad in early October and was later promoted to the active roster, where he played 10 games, including four starts.
"I feel ready to go," he said. "I don't have any issues. I feel great. I haven't even got a chance to play safety or anything like that. I've been playing corner for 12 years. I definitely still got a lot left."
Harris allowed a career-worst 78 percent completion rate and 110.5 passer rating when targeted last season, per PFF. There is always a need in the NFL for veteran corners who can be trusted in one-on-one situations, but it would have to be the right situation for both the player and team at this point of Harris' career. It could be a situation where injuries to a playoff contender strike before Harris finds a landing spot to extend his career.