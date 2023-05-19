Free-agent CB Chris Harris hopes to 'hop on with' team that has chance at Super Bowl for 13th season

After nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, including four Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro selection, Harris spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. After sitting out the offseason work last year, Harris joined the New Orleans Saints practice squad in early October and was later promoted to the active roster, where he played 10 games, including four starts.

"I feel ready to go," he said. "I don't have any issues. I feel great. I haven't even got a chance to play safety or anything like that. I've been playing corner for 12 years. I definitely still got a lot left."