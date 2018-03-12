Free-agency Debrief: Why the Saints must pay for Drew Brees

Suh won't get nearly the same guarantees in this contract as his last one, but some early estimates I've seen floated for him in free agency this offseason look way too low. He's a borderline Hall of Fame-caliber talent who has been as consistent year-to-year as any defensive tackle this decade. If he's not playing at a Pro Bowl level now, he's close. You simply can't say that about virtually any other free agent, which is why he'll land at No. 3 on our Top 101 Free Agents list when he's officially cut. Nearly every top-shelf free agent has red flags associated with him, but Suh's play on the field has been more reliable than any defender available.