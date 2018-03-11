Chargers CB Casey Hayward signing 3-year extension

The Los Angeles Chargers are locking up one of the league's best corners.

Casey Hayward has agreed to a contract extension with the Chargers, the team announced on Sunday. Hayward's new deal is for three-years and worth $36 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Additionally, Hayward receives $20 million fully guaranteed upon signing, per Rapoport.

Hayward signed with the Chargers as a free agent in 2016 after four seasons in Green Bay. Since then, he's had two straight Pro Bowl appearances and two consecutive Second Team All-Pro honors.

The shutdown corner started all 16 games during the 2017 campaign. Over the past two seasons, he's recorded 83 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 42 passes defensed, three tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries.

The Chargers' defense allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game last season (197.3). Securing Hayward seemed like a no-brainer move for general manager Tom Telesco.