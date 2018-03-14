Free-agency Debrief: Biggest surprises as league year begins

Thomas' value since being drafted in 2007 is incalculable. He made six All-Pro teams in a seven-year period during his peak and is known as one of the finest technicians ever to play the position. It's a shame to see him retire with such an exciting influx of talent in Cleveland and two top-four picks on the way. Knowledge of human fallibility aside, I saw him as an indestructible ironman who would play forever. But Thomas' words on his "ThomaHawk Show" podcast were telling. He said he is staring at a knee replacement in his future and was surprised and happy to have even survived physically to play seven games in 2017. After he's sacrificed to stay on the field for so long, I'm looking forward to Thomas' next career in the media making us all smarter.