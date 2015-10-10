Fournette wants to help flood victims, and NCAA will let him

Leonard Fournette eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing plateau in LSU's 45-24 win over South Carolina on Saturday. Fournette, who is five games into his sophomore season, is the fastest LSU player to ever reach 1,000 yards and also tied the FBS record.
This was a big day for Fournette, and the running back punctuated it in a postgame interview.
Fournette read a prepared statement stating that he would support South Carolina flood victims by auctioning off his game jersey to help raise money.
There was confusion over whether or not Fournette -- or even LSU -- would be violating NCAA rules by auctioning off the game-worn jersey. Turns out, not even the NCAA can stop Fournette.
The game had been moved to Baton Rouge due to devastating flooding in South Carolina that forced a change of venue. Fournette knows what the people of South Carolina are going through, having endured the horrors of Hurricane Katrina in his hometown of New Orleans in 2005.