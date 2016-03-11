Four-round mock 4.0: Cowboys land Bosa, Henry

Mock drafts are beginning to have more meaning now that the NFL Scouting Combine is over and the initial rush of free-agent signings have occurred.
Team needs are settling in, with only a few signings remaining that will affect early round picks. Some players are still trying to improve their draft stock at pro days, but for the prospects at the top of the draft, grades take shape based on game tape, scouts' notes, and workout numbers and interviews from the combine.
Compensatory picks were awarded Friday, so we now have a complete picture of the draft order. With out further ado, here is my four-round mock draft.
Round 2
- Cleveland Browns: Le'Raven Clark, OT, Texas Tech
- Tennessee Titans: Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech
- Dallas Cowboys: Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
- San Diego Chargers: Jihad Ward, DE, Illinois
- Baltimore Ravens: Noah Spence, OLB, Eastern Kentucky
- San Francisco 49ers: Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: William Jackson III, CB, Houston
- New York Giants: Keanu Neal, S, Florida
- Chicago Bears: Jason Spriggs, OT, Indiana
- Miami Dolphins: Alex Collins, RB, Arkansas
- Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Smith, LB, Notre Dame
- Oakland Raiders: Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia
- Los Angeles Rams: Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech
- Detroit Lions: Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Ole Miss
- New Orleans Saints: Deion Jones, OLB, LSU
- Indianapolis Colts: Kamalei Correa, OLB, Boise State
- Buffalo Bills: A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons: Cody Whitehair, OG, Kansas State
- New York Jets: Yannik Ngakoue, OLB, Maryland
- Houston Texans: Sterling Shepard, WR, Oklahoma
- Washington Redskins: Kenny Clark, DT, UCLA
- Minnesota Vikings: Joshua Perry, OLB, Ohio State
- Cincinnati Bengals: Artie Burns, CB, Miami (Fla.)
- Seattle Seahawks: Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State
- Green Bay Packers: Tyler Johnstone, OT, Oregon
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Su'a Cravens, S, USC
- Kansas City Chiefs: Leonte Carroo, WR, Rutgers
- New England Patriots: Braxton Miller, WR, Ohio State
- Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Jenkins, OLB, Georgia
- Carolina Panthers: Shon Coleman, OT, Auburn
- Denver Broncos: Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State
Round 3
- Tennessee Titans: Darian Thompson, S, Boise State
- Cleveland Browns: Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh
- San Diego Chargers: Austin Hooper, TE, Stanford
- Dallas Cowboys: Austin Johnson, DT, Penn State
- San Francisco 49ers: KeiVarae Russell, CB, Notre Dame
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Sebastian Tretola, OG, Arkansas
- Baltimore Ravens: Jalen Mills, CB/S, LSU
- New York Giants: Jerell Adams, TE, South Carolina
- Chicago Bears: Jonathan Bullard, DE, Florida
- Miami Dolphins: Shilique Calhoun, DE, Michigan State
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sean Davis, CB/S, Maryland
- Oakland Raiders: Charone Peake, WR, Clemson
- Los Angeles Rams: Devon Cajuste, WR, Stanford
- Philadelphia Eagles: Pharoh Cooper, WR, South Carolina
- New Orleans Saints: Charles Tapper, DE, Oklahoma
- Philadelphia Eagles: Willie Henry, DE, Michigan
- Buffalo Bills: Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State
- Atlanta Falcons: Scooby Wright, ILB, Arizona
- Indianapolis Colts: Devontae Booker, RB, Utah
- New York Jets: Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska
- Washington Redskins: Caleb Benenoch, OG/OT, UCLA
- Houston Texans: Nick Vannett, TE, Ohio State
- Minnesota Vikings: Kevon Seymour, CB, USC
- Cincinnati Bengals: Miles Killebrew, S/OLB, Southern Utah
- Green Bay Packers: Sheldon Day, DT, Notre Dame
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Germain Ifedi, OT, Texas A&M
- Seattle Seahawks: Nick Martin, C, Notre Dame
- New England Patriots: Carl Nassib, DE, Penn State
- Arizona Cardinals: Brandon Allen, QB, Arkansas
- Carolina Panthers: Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor
- Denver Broncos: Jordan Howard, RB, Indiana
- Detroit Lions (compensatory pick): Will Redmond, CB, Mississippi State
- New England Patriots (compensatory pick): Kentrell Brothers, ILB, Missouri
- Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick): Christian Westerman, OG, Arizona State
- Denver Broncos (compensatory pick): Thomas Duarte, TE, UCLA
Round 4
- Cleveland Browns: DeAndre Houston-Carson, CB/S, William & Mary
- Philadelphia Eagles: Dominique Robertson, OT, West Georgia
- Dallas Cowboys: T.J. Green, S, Clemson
- San Diego Chargers: Kyler Fackrell, OLB, Utah State
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Eric Murray, CB, Minnesota
- Baltimore Ravens: Vadal Alexander, OG/OT, LSU
- San Francisco 49ers: Alex Redmond, OG, UCLA
- Chicago Bears: Ryan Smith, CB, North Carolina Central
- Miami Dolphins: K.J. Dillon, S, West Virginia
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Georgia
- New York Giants: Kenneth Dixon, RB, Louisiana Tech
- Los Angeles Rams: Jeremy Cash, S, Duke
- Detroit Lions: Brandon Shell, OT, South Carolina
- New Orleans Saints: Connor McGovern, OG, Missouri
- Tennessee Titans: Zack Sanchez, CB, Oklahoma
- Oakland Raiders: Matt Judon, DE, Grand Valley State
- Atlanta Falcons: Tevin Carter, S, Utah
- Indianapolis Colts: Ricardo Louis, WR, Auburn
- Buffalo Bills: Rashard Higgins, WR, Colorado State
- New York Jets: Bryce Williams, TE, East Carolina
- Houston Texans: Adolphus Washington, DT, Ohio State
- Washington Redskins: Isaac Seumalo, OG, Oregon State
- Minnesota Vikings: Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU
- Cincinnati Bengals: Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina State
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Tavon Young, CB, Temple
- Seattle Seahawks: Dadi Nicolas, DE, Virginia Tech
- Green Bay Packers: Daniel Lasco, RB, California
- Kansas City Chiefs: Ken Crawley, CB, Colorado
- New England Patriots: Joe Thuney, OG, North Carolina State
- Arizona Cardinals: Ronald Blair, DE, Appalachian State
- Carolina Panthers: Kevin Byard, S, Middle Tennessee State
- Baltimore Ravens: Keith Marshall, RB, Georgia
- Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection): Joe Schobert, OLB, Wisconsin
- Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection): Rees Odhiambo, OG/OT, Boise State
- San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Kelvin Taylor, RB, Florida
- Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection): Kenny Lawler, WR, California
- Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection): Mike Thomas, WR, Southern Mississippi
- Denver Broncos (compensatory selection): Antonio Morrison, LB, Florida
- Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection): D.J. White, CB, Georgia Tech
- Cleveland Browns (compensatory selection): James Cowser, OLB, Southern Utah
- Buffalo Bills (compensatory selection): Beniquez Brown, OLB, Mississippi State
Prospects worthy of selection in Rounds 1-4
Graham Glasgow, C Michigan
Jacoby Brissett, QB, North Carolina State
Willie Beavers, OT, Western Michigan
Blake Martinez, ILB, Stanford
Darrell Greene, OG, San Diego State
Dominique Alexander, ILB, Oklahoma
Max Tuerk, C, USC
Jack Allen, C, Michigan State
Jonathan Jones, CB, Auburn
Cre'von LeBlanc, CB, Florida Atlantic
Harlan Miller, CB, Southeast Louisiana
Jimmy Pruitt, CB, San Jose State
Deiondre' Hall, DB, Northern Iowa
Ronald Blair, DE, Appalachian State
Alex McCalister, DE, Florida
Matt Ioannidis, DE, Temple
Shawn Oakman, DE, Baylor
Quinton Jefferson, DT, Maryland
D.J. Reader, DT, Clemson
Hassan Ridgeway, DT, Texas
Antwaun Woods, DT, USC
Nile Lawrence-Stample, DT, Florida State
Roberto Aguayo, K, Florida State
Nick Kwiatkoski, ILB, West Virginia
B.J. Goodson, ILB, Clemson
De'Vondre Campbell, OLB, Minnesota
Nick Vigil, OLB, Utah State
Landon Turner, OG, North Carolina
Jeff Driskel, QB, Louisiana Tech
Joe Dahl, OG, Washington State
Joe Haeg, OT, North Dakota State
Jerald Hawkins, OT, LSU
John Theus, OT, Georgia
Vernon Adams, Jr., QB, Oregon
Jonathan Williams, RB, Arkansas
Marshaun Coprich, RB, Illinois State
Kenyan Drake, RB, Alabama
Tyler Ervin, RB, San Jose State
Paul Perkins, RB, UCLA
Deon Bush, S, Miami (Fla.)
Jayron Kearse, S, Clemson
Darion Griswold, TE, Arkansas State
Kayarris Garrett, WR, Tulsa
Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State