Four-round mock 4.0: Cowboys land Bosa, Henry

Published: Mar 11, 2016
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Mock drafts are beginning to have more meaning now that the NFL Scouting Combine is over and the initial rush of free-agent signings have occurred.

Team needs are settling in, with only a few signings remaining that will affect early round picks. Some players are still trying to improve their draft stock at pro days, but for the prospects at the top of the draft, grades take shape based on game tape, scouts' notes, and workout numbers and interviews from the combine.

Compensatory picks were awarded Friday, so we now have a complete picture of the draft order. With out further ado, here is my four-round mock draft.

Laremy Tunsil - OT, Ole Miss: It's quite possible the Titans will consider defensive back Jalen Ramsey at this pick. But for now, I'll go with Tunsil, who would team with Taylor Lewan to form a nice pair of bookends in front of second-year quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Carson Wentz - QB, North Dakota State: Head coach Hue Jackson made no bones about the importance of hand size in a quarterback. Playing in Cleveland, and against Big Ben and Joe Flacco in the AFC North, it makes sense to have a big-bodied quarterback at the helm. Wentz did nothing to hurt himself at the combine.

Jalen Ramsey - CB, Florida State: The Chargers signed Dwight Lowery to play safety, so now they can line Ramsey up outside to take on the league's top receivers.

Joey Bosa - DE, Ohio State: Bosa showed at the combine that he's capable of standing up or playing with his hand on the turf. If Greg Hardy's no longer in the picture in Big D, Bosa should slide right in.

Myles Jack - LB, UCLA: This Jack of all trades will be utilized to his fullest in the Jags' scheme.

DeForest Buckner -DE, Oregon: Goodbye Chris Canty, hello Buckner.

Jared Goff - QB, Cal: Chip Kelly is pleased as punch that a player of Goff's talent is still available -- if his old team or the Rams don't make a trade with the Chargers to go get him.

Ezekiel Elliott - RB, Ohio State: Word is the Eagles are shopping Ryan Mathews, and they already traded DeMarco Murray. It would make sense for the team to look for a new bell-cow back.

Shaq Lawson -DE, Clemson: Lawson displayed the agility and speed to rush the passer while standing up or with his hand in the dirt. The Bucs will utilize those skills to the fullest.

Ronnie Stanley -OT, Notre Dame: The Giants invested a ton of money in their defensive line in free agency, so they add a new starting tackle that can play on the right side or force Ereck Flowers to change spots.

Leonard Floyd -OLB, Georgia: The fact that Floyd was asked to play inside often during his Georgia career is a compliment to his ability to play strong between the tackles despite a wiry frame. If he's placed out on the edge in the Bears' 3-4 scheme, he'll get back to his true strength.

Andrew Billings -DT, Baylor: New Orleans instantly gets better against the run, and Billings is also able to provide pressure if quarterbacks hold the ball in the pocket.

Vernon Hargreaves - CB, Florida: Even after acquiring Byron Maxwell from the Eagles, the Dolphins could use help in the secondary. Hargreaves' ability as a playmaker won't be overlooked.

Jack Conklin -OT, Michigan State: Adding Kelechi Osemele at guard and Conklin at tackle strengthens the group in front of quarterback Derek Carr and running back Latavius Murray.

Paxton Lynch - QB, Memphis: The Rams can't get rid of Nick Foles due to his contract, so they can let Lynch learn the game and improve as a redshirt in 2016.

Laquon Treadwell -WR, Ole Miss: Ex-Bengal Marvin Jones was a good find as a No. 2 receiver, but Treadwell's a legit No. 1.

Darron Lee - LB, Ohio State: Lee could step in for veteran Philip Wheeler to be an impact player at the SAM 'backer spot.

Taylor Decker - OT, Ohio State: The team saw how an injured Andrew Luck affected their franchise, so they'll try to prevent that by improving their right-tackle spot. Decker will get after his man in the run game, as well -- something the Colts need from their offensive line to be more effective on the ground.

Kevin Dodd - DE, Clemson: Now that Mario Williams is gone, the Bills must find a strong-side pass rusher. Dodd's build and his upside as a three-down player make him a nice fit.

Reggie Ragland -ILB, Alabama: The Jets need to fill in the middle of their defense. Ragland's a strong, solid player who can serve as a coach on the field.

Eli Apple - CB, Ohio State: Bashaud Breeland is a promising player, but a corner with good size and athleticism at this point in the first round is too good for general manager Scot McCloughan to pass on.

Vonn Bell - S, Ohio State: With the Texans spending big bucks on offense to sign quarterback Brock Osweiler and running back Lamar Miller, the team's need for a quarterback in the secondary is filled by Bell.

Josh Doctson -WR, TCU: Doctson's combine workout made teams forget about his injured wrist. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is looking for a receiver in whom he can trust to win 50-50 balls.

Will Fuller - WR, Notre Dame: Free agency has weakened the Bengals' receiving corps, and Fuller's speed works well to complement A.J. Green.

Jarran Reed - DT, Alabama: The Steelers bolster their nose-tackle spot with an active, strong three-down lineman who's underrated as an athlete.

Sheldon Rankins - DT, Louisville: Pete Carroll would love for an active interior defender like Rankins to fall into his lap.

Hunter Henry - TE, Arkansas: General manager Ted Thompson gives Aaron Rodgers another target for 2016 and beyond.

Joshua Garnett -OG, Stanford: The loss of Jeff Allen and release of Ben Grubbs might push the Chiefs to select Garnett, who is perfectly capable of stepping in at the left-guard spot to ensure Alex Smith is protected and the running game is effective.

Mackensie Alexander - CB, Clemson: Depth was a problem down the stretch for the Cardinals, and Alexander's potential as a long-time starter is too strong to ignore.

Emmanuel Ogbah -DE, Oklahoma State: The strong and hard-working Ogbah would be a nice complement to Kony Ealy on the Panthers' defensive line, even with the return of Charles Johnson.

Chris Jones - DE, Mississippi State: Let's assume the Broncos bring in a veteran like Colin Kaepernick after losing Brock Osweiler to the Texans in free agency. That means replacing Malik Jackson becomes their main priority.

Round 2

  1. Cleveland Browns: Le'Raven Clark, OT, Texas Tech
  2. Tennessee Titans: Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech
  3. Dallas Cowboys: Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
  4. San Diego Chargers: Jihad Ward, DE, Illinois
  5. Baltimore Ravens: Noah Spence, OLB, Eastern Kentucky
  6. San Francisco 49ers: Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor
  7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama
  8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: William Jackson III, CB, Houston
  9. New York Giants: Keanu Neal, S, Florida
  10. Chicago Bears: Jason Spriggs, OT, Indiana
  11. Miami Dolphins: Alex Collins, RB, Arkansas
  12. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Smith, LB, Notre Dame
  13. Oakland Raiders: Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia
  14. Los Angeles Rams: Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech
  15. Detroit Lions: Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Ole Miss
  16. New Orleans Saints: Deion Jones, OLB, LSU
  17. Indianapolis Colts: Kamalei Correa, OLB, Boise State
  18. Buffalo Bills: A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
  19. Atlanta Falcons: Cody Whitehair, OG, Kansas State
  20. New York Jets: Yannik Ngakoue, OLB, Maryland
  21. Houston Texans: Sterling Shepard, WR, Oklahoma
  22. Washington Redskins: Kenny Clark, DT, UCLA
  23. Minnesota Vikings: Joshua Perry, OLB, Ohio State
  24. Cincinnati Bengals: Artie Burns, CB, Miami (Fla.)
  25. Seattle Seahawks: Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State
  26. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Johnstone, OT, Oregon
  27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Su'a Cravens, S, USC
  28. Kansas City Chiefs: Leonte Carroo, WR, Rutgers
  29. New England Patriots: Braxton Miller, WR, Ohio State
  30. Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Jenkins, OLB, Georgia
  31. Carolina Panthers: Shon Coleman, OT, Auburn
  32. Denver Broncos: Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State

Round 3

  1. Tennessee Titans: Darian Thompson, S, Boise State
  2. Cleveland Browns: Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh
  3. San Diego Chargers: Austin Hooper, TE, Stanford
  4. Dallas Cowboys: Austin Johnson, DT, Penn State
  5. San Francisco 49ers: KeiVarae Russell, CB, Notre Dame
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sebastian Tretola, OG, Arkansas
  7. Baltimore Ravens: Jalen Mills, CB/S, LSU
  8. New York Giants: Jerell Adams, TE, South Carolina
  9. Chicago Bears: Jonathan Bullard, DE, Florida
  10. Miami Dolphins: Shilique Calhoun, DE, Michigan State
  11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sean Davis, CB/S, Maryland
  12. Oakland Raiders: Charone Peake, WR, Clemson
  13. Los Angeles Rams: Devon Cajuste, WR, Stanford
  14. Philadelphia Eagles: Pharoh Cooper, WR, South Carolina
  15. New Orleans Saints: Charles Tapper, DE, Oklahoma
  16. Philadelphia Eagles: Willie Henry, DE, Michigan
  17. Buffalo Bills: Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State
  18. Atlanta Falcons: Scooby Wright, ILB, Arizona
  19. Indianapolis Colts: Devontae Booker, RB, Utah
  20. New York Jets: Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska
  21. Washington Redskins: Caleb Benenoch, OG/OT, UCLA
  22. Houston Texans: Nick Vannett, TE, Ohio State
  23. Minnesota Vikings: Kevon Seymour, CB, USC
  24. Cincinnati Bengals: Miles Killebrew, S/OLB, Southern Utah
  25. Green Bay Packers: Sheldon Day, DT, Notre Dame
  26. Pittsburgh Steelers: Germain Ifedi, OT, Texas A&M
  27. Seattle Seahawks: Nick Martin, C, Notre Dame
  28. New England Patriots: Carl Nassib, DE, Penn State
  29. Arizona Cardinals: Brandon Allen, QB, Arkansas
  30. Carolina Panthers: Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor
  31. Denver Broncos: Jordan Howard, RB, Indiana
  32. Detroit Lions (compensatory pick): Will Redmond, CB, Mississippi State
  33. New England Patriots (compensatory pick): Kentrell Brothers, ILB, Missouri
  34. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick): Christian Westerman, OG, Arizona State
  35. Denver Broncos (compensatory pick): Thomas Duarte, TE, UCLA

Round 4

  1. Cleveland Browns: DeAndre Houston-Carson, CB/S, William & Mary
  2. Philadelphia Eagles: Dominique Robertson, OT, West Georgia
  3. Dallas Cowboys: T.J. Green, S, Clemson
  4. San Diego Chargers: Kyler Fackrell, OLB, Utah State
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Eric Murray, CB, Minnesota
  6. Baltimore Ravens: Vadal Alexander, OG/OT, LSU
  7. San Francisco 49ers: Alex Redmond, OG, UCLA
  8. Chicago Bears: Ryan Smith, CB, North Carolina Central
  9. Miami Dolphins: K.J. Dillon, S, West Virginia
  10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Georgia
  11. New York Giants: Kenneth Dixon, RB, Louisiana Tech
  12. Los Angeles Rams: Jeremy Cash, S, Duke
  13. Detroit Lions: Brandon Shell, OT, South Carolina
  14. New Orleans Saints: Connor McGovern, OG, Missouri
  15. Tennessee Titans: Zack Sanchez, CB, Oklahoma
  16. Oakland Raiders: Matt Judon, DE, Grand Valley State
  17. Atlanta Falcons: Tevin Carter, S, Utah
  18. Indianapolis Colts: Ricardo Louis, WR, Auburn
  19. Buffalo Bills: Rashard Higgins, WR, Colorado State
  20. New York Jets: Bryce Williams, TE, East Carolina
  21. Houston Texans: Adolphus Washington, DT, Ohio State
  22. Washington Redskins: Isaac Seumalo, OG, Oregon State
  23. Minnesota Vikings: Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU
  24. Cincinnati Bengals: Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina State
  25. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tavon Young, CB, Temple
  26. Seattle Seahawks: Dadi Nicolas, DE, Virginia Tech
  27. Green Bay Packers: Daniel Lasco, RB, California
  28. Kansas City Chiefs: Ken Crawley, CB, Colorado
  29. New England Patriots: Joe Thuney, OG, North Carolina State
  30. Arizona Cardinals: Ronald Blair, DE, Appalachian State
  31. Carolina Panthers: Kevin Byard, S, Middle Tennessee State
  32. Baltimore Ravens: Keith Marshall, RB, Georgia
  33. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection): Joe Schobert, OLB, Wisconsin
  34. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection): Rees Odhiambo, OG/OT, Boise State
  35. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Kelvin Taylor, RB, Florida
  36. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection): Kenny Lawler, WR, California
  37. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection): Mike Thomas, WR, Southern Mississippi
  38. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection): Antonio Morrison, LB, Florida
  39. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection): D.J. White, CB, Georgia Tech
  40. Cleveland Browns (compensatory selection): James Cowser, OLB, Southern Utah
  41. Buffalo Bills (compensatory selection): Beniquez Brown, OLB, Mississippi State

Prospects worthy of selection in Rounds 1-4

Graham Glasgow, C Michigan
Jacoby Brissett, QB, North Carolina State
Willie Beavers, OT, Western Michigan
Blake Martinez, ILB, Stanford
Darrell Greene, OG, San Diego State
Dominique Alexander, ILB, Oklahoma
Max Tuerk, C, USC
Jack Allen, C, Michigan State
Jonathan Jones, CB, Auburn
Cre'von LeBlanc, CB, Florida Atlantic
Harlan Miller, CB, Southeast Louisiana
Jimmy Pruitt, CB, San Jose State
Deiondre' Hall, DB, Northern Iowa
Ronald Blair, DE, Appalachian State
Alex McCalister, DE, Florida
Matt Ioannidis, DE, Temple
Shawn Oakman, DE, Baylor
Quinton Jefferson, DT, Maryland
D.J. Reader, DT, Clemson
Hassan Ridgeway, DT, Texas
Antwaun Woods, DT, USC
Nile Lawrence-Stample, DT, Florida State
Roberto Aguayo, K, Florida State
Nick Kwiatkoski, ILB, West Virginia
B.J. Goodson, ILB, Clemson
De'Vondre Campbell, OLB, Minnesota
Nick Vigil, OLB, Utah State
Landon Turner, OG, North Carolina
Jeff Driskel, QB, Louisiana Tech
Joe Dahl, OG, Washington State
Joe Haeg, OT, North Dakota State
Jerald Hawkins, OT, LSU
John Theus, OT, Georgia
Vernon Adams, Jr., QB, Oregon
Jonathan Williams, RB, Arkansas
Marshaun Coprich, RB, Illinois State
Kenyan Drake, RB, Alabama
Tyler Ervin, RB, San Jose State
Paul Perkins, RB, UCLA
Deon Bush, S, Miami (Fla.)
Jayron Kearse, S, Clemson
Darion Griswold, TE, Arkansas State
Kayarris Garrett, WR, Tulsa
Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State

